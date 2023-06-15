Ex-death row inmate pleads guilty to reduced charges in toddler’s 2006 death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man who was granted a new trial in May in the 2006 death of a young boy after serving more than 15 years on Death Row abruptly pleaded guilty Thursday.

Lamonot Hunter, 54, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering, a court official said.

A rape charge was dropped and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office agreed to reduce the murder charge to involuntary manslaughter.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins sentenced Hunter to time already served - nearly 17 1/2 years or 6,353 days he was locked up in state prison and the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Now, Hunter will be released from the Hamilton County Justice Center later Thursday.

“I am happy to be reunited with my family and I look forward to picking up the pieces of what is left of my life and living what is left of it,” says Hunter.

The stunning development is the result of a plea deal late Wednesday night with prosecutors, according to the judge’s bailiff.

Earlier Wednesday, Judge Jenkins set Hunter’s bond at $500,000, ruling against prosecutors by ordering Hunter’s release until his retrial if he posted 10%, or $50,000.

If Hunter posted bond, the judge ordered him to wear an electronic ankle monitor, be confined to his mother’s house, have weekly check-ins, and no contact with minors.

A three-judge panel found Hunter guilty in 2007 of raping and killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.

The judges said evidence showed Trustin Blue had been raped, shaken and beaten to death.

After re-examining the case, the forensic pathologist who ruled the boy’s death as a homicide now thinks his fatal injuries could have been caused by accidentally falling down the stairs.

During the trial, Hunter’s defense argued that he was babysitting his girlfriend’s child when the toddler fell down a flight of stairs and that the injuries to the boy’s rectum were likely caused by hospital staff trying to take the toddler’s temperature.

“At trial, we argued the points to the three-judge panel,” recalls Clyde Bennett II, who represented Hunter in the case. “The same point and the same reason this conviction is being set aside. That issue was argued to the court. They just rejected it.”

Bennett says he believes the three-judge panel let emotions get in the way of a fair ruling.

“This was a very tragic, violent egregious crime that occurred to a baby, it was depicted that way,” Bennett said. “I think over time, when you remove yourself from sympathy, you remove yourself from emotion. You look at this case on paper in black and white and you look at it objectively and fairly, there was doubt with respect to whether he did this and that’s why the court set aside the conviction. I’m very joyful and happy for my former client.”

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office released a statement after the ruling:

Through the federal appeals process, the coroner who originally made the homicide determination, and has stood by that determination for 17 years, changed her opinion that the cause of death was undetermined. With this change in circumstance, the Prosecutor’s Office understands that a new trial is appropriate. We remain confident in Hunter’s conviction and welcome the opportunity to try him again if we must.

