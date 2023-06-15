FCC picks global design firm for ‘transformative’ mixed-use project in the West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati is moving forward quickly with plans to build what it describes as a “world-class mixed-use district” in the West End.

The club on Thursday announced global design firm RIOS as the master plan architect for the $300 million project. RIOS is tasked with creating a “transformative design” the club hopes will build on the “distinct heritage” of the West End.

“We look to RIOS to create a community hub at the front steps of TQL Stadium, rooted in history and legacy, that aesthetically inspires and unites our city with a bold and inclusive vision for the future,” FCC co-CEO Jeff Berding said.

FCC on Thursday also announced Marquee Development as the master developer; Messer Construction and TriVersity Construction as the construction managers; Cushman & Wakefield as the commercial broker; Sanders Development Group as a development partner, and; North American Properties as the multi-family developer.

The project will proceed in two phases. The first phase, to be finished by 2026, will reach westward from Central Parkway to Central Avenue. The second phase, for which there is no timeline currently, will reach all the way to John Street. The total site is around 7.5 acres.

“The district will welcome all and include all, bringing new investment, residents, visitors, and experiences to the neighborhood with a hotel, apartments, office space, retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and a public space,” a club spokesperson said.

FCC announced the hotel partner last July. The hotel, dubbed The Compendium, is scheduled to open in early 2025.

The club released conceptual drawings of the district early last year. Final renderings are expected this fall.

FCC presented a development plan to the West End Community Council in late 2022, prior to the demolition of the Tri-State Wholesale building, which commenced in February.

The club has pledged to meet or exceed inclusion goals set by the city and the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority.

Based in Los Angeles, RIOS’ portfolio includes a slew of massive urban development projects from Sacramento to Atlanta to Wuhan, China.

“RIOS was selected because of their global design talent and their commitment to seek out and incorporate community input into their design. From day one community input has been important to FC Cincinnati, and we believe RIOS’ experience working with communities during the design process will result in an exciting, world-class district,” Chad Munitz, FCC’s chief development officer, said.

The project will add to the area’s significant development momentum, including the completion of the Findlay Market Garage.

