Former Addyston clerk stole thousands from utility payments but charges dismissed: court docs

ADDYSTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An Addyston clerk stole thousands from monthly utility payments she collected from residents and business owners and covered it up, according to local and state records.

A special investigative team with the State Auditor’s Office determined Jackie Buchert failed to deposit as much as $40,784 in utility payments over three years.

They also determined she purposely omitted some of the collected utility payments from deposit spreadsheets. They ordered her to repay it all and alerted the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Buchert of West Harrison was indicted a year ago this month on two felony charges, theft in office “of $7,500 or more but less than $150,000″ and tampering with records.

But the criminal charges were dismissed by a Hamilton County judge three months ago after Buchert was found not competent to stand trial twice since September 2022.

And she hasn’t repaid a single penny, according to a special state audit released Thursday.

State auditors found discrepancies

State Auditor Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the law enforcement division of the State Auditor’s Office, reviewed Addyston utility receipts from Jan 1, 2016, through July 31, 2019, after state auditors found discrepancies in payment records and bank deposits.

That audit, released last year, found more than 40 instances of record-keeping issues.

Addyston has less than 1,000 residents and borders the city of Cincinnati to the west along the Ohio River.

Some of the findings in the audit released last year included several times the proper withholdings were not taken out of the pay of village employees.

This resulted in late fees to state public employee retirement funds, the Internal Revenue Service and a credit card company, a copy of the audit shows.

Village Clerk Margaret Ann Dozier and her bonding company, Public Entities Pool of Ohio, were found responsible for paying more than $11,000 related to penalties the village initially paid.

Buchert was ordered to repay $177 to the water operating fund and then the special investigative team kept digging.

In addition to determining that Buchert, Addyston’s Water Board Clerk since 2015, failed to deposit a total of $40,784 in utility payments, the special audit released Thursday also found:

The village didn’t reconcile utility receipts recorded in their financial system with the utility system.

State investigators found “unknown sources of cash deposited in” Buchert’s personal bank account.

Buchert resigned more than four years ago, in May 2019.

FOX19 NOW has requested comments from her attorney and Addyston village officials.

‘Incompetent to stand trial’

A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Buchert on June 8, 2022.

Both criminal charges against Buchert were classified as third-degree felonies due to the amount of money stolen and the cover-up, according to her indictment.

Buchert was summoned to court for arraignment before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Magistrate Anita Berding, but her presence was waived with approval by the prosecutor’s office, court records show.

Her lawyer pleaded not guilty on her behalf. A magistrate whose signature is illegible on the court entry released Buchert on her own recognizance, commonly referred to as an “OR bond.”

An “OR bond” is typically available to someone who has no criminal history, is facing a non-violent misdemeanor or low-level felony charges such as fourth-or fifth-degree felonies, has ties to the community, and is not a flight risk.

Two months later, Buchert’s defense attorney, Ryan Nelson, asked Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz for a court-appointed psychiatrist to evaluate her.

Buchert’s attorney wrote: “Because the defendant’s competency to stand trial remains an important issue based upon the alleged facts surrounding the defendant’s arrest, the defendant respectfully moves the Honorable Court for an order instructing the Hamilton County Court Psychiatric Clinic to conduct an evaluation of the defendant so that the issue of her competency may be resolved.”

The following month, Buchert was found incompetent to stand trial based on that evaluation and a competency report.

The judge ordered Buchert to undergo competency restoration services with the court clinic “which is the least restrictive alternative that is consistent with public safety and services” but Buchert remained incompetent to stand trial six months later, according to court records citing a second competency report.

So on March 24, Judge Ghiz dismissed all charges against her.

The court determined Buchert reached the deadline for treatment required under state law and she still didn’t have the capacity to understand the nature of the proceedings against her to assist in her defense, a copy of the court entry states.

“There is not a substantial probability that (she) will become competent to stand even if (she) is provided with a course of treatment.”

Second Addyston employee indicted

Buchert is the second Addyston employee to be indicted on criminal charges in connection with her job since 2021.

Police Chief Dorian LaCourse, 67, of Milford, abruptly resigned from the Addyston Police Department in early 2020 after village officials put him on leave amid an internal investigation and federal investigation.

The federal investigation resulted in him pleading guilty last year to what prosecutors say was a “machine gun scheme.”

LaCourse was convicted in April 2022 of using his law enforcement position to illegally help two federally licensed firearms dealers in Indiana acquire and resell about 200 fully automatic machine guns.

The weapons included smaller submachine guns, automatic assault rifles and belt-fed machine guns for military use.

One was an M2 .50 caliber belt-fed heavy machine gun that, according to LaCourse’s indictment, is vehicle-or ship-mounted and effective against lightly armored vehicles and low-flying aircraft.

The gun dealers resold the machine guns at a significant profit, court records show. In some instances, a gun dealer resold illegally acquired machine guns for five or six times the purchase price.

LaCourse pleaded guilty to three of the 17 charges in his original 2021 indictment:

Conspiracy

Making false statements in records maintained by a federal firearms licensee

Making false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed to drop the other 14 charges.

LaCourse faced up to 15 years in prison. Federal prosecutors recommended a prison sentence of 70 months (nearly 6 years) followed by two years of supervised release, according to the plea agreement.

However, LaCourse avoided prison time.

He was sentenced to three years probation, including six months of home detention.

Read the full special audit here:

