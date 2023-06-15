Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Here’s how you can help the Cincinnati Zoo name its baby sloth

The Cincinnati Zoo wants your help naming this adorable baby sloth.
The Cincinnati Zoo wants your help naming this adorable baby sloth.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo needs a name, and the zoo wants your help naming the little one.

On Thursday, the zoo announced two names that people can choose from for Lightning’s little bundle of joy:

  • Swift
  • Juno

Click here to vote for the name you like best.

According to the zoo’s website, the Linne’s two-toed baby sloth was born on June 7 and has been bonding behind the scenes with its mom, Lightning.

Newborn sloth bonds with mommy

“This is the first sloth baby that our team has cared for,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s manager of ambassador animals Julie Grove. “We are beyond excited that the baby is finally here! We’re ready to provide support to Lightning as she navigates being a mom.”

Lightning gave birth to a stillborn pup two years ago, and this is her first time raising a baby, according to the Zoo.

“We are monitoring mom and baby closely but remaining hands off for the most part,” said Grove. “Lightning’s maternal instincts are kicking in. We’re seeing all the behaviors that we want to see!”

According to zookeepers, the baby’s dad, 23-year-old Moe, moved to the P&G Discovery Forest in the Zoo’s education center when 10-year-old Lightning entered “a cranky phase of her pregnancy.”

The baby’s gender has not been determined because it is difficult to determine a sloth’s sex at birth and can require DNA testing, the Zoo’s officials said.

Zoo officials say that baby sloths start to sample solid foods at about ten days and will continue to nurse for about a month. After that, it will cling to its mother’s belly and eat whatever she eats. It first hangs upside down on its own for 20 to 25 days.

Cincinnati Zoo will announce the baby’s name next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman called 911 from a residence in the 8700 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road just before...
West Chester dog attack: 2 hospitalized, dog owner’s arm severed
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his 'warden burger'
Butler County sheriff defends serving the ‘warden burger’ to inmates
An Indiana murder suspect is under arrest after a police chase on Interstate 75 and crash early...
Indiana murder suspect arrested in Cincinnati after I-75 chase, crash
Eight people including two juveniles were shot in three separate shootings in Cincinnati...
8 shot in 3 Cincinnati shootings overnight
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else

Latest News

Vandell Slade, 34, is the third person convicted in the July 2017 mass shooting, which happened...
Columbus man admits role in gender reveal party mass shooting in Colerain
An East Walnut Hills wine bar, Symposium, has its last official day on June 12. Photo: MGN
East Walnut Hills lounge, café announces permanent closure
A view of FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium from the third floor of the Tri-State Wholesale building...
FCC picks global design firm for ‘transformative’ mixed-use project in the West End
Newborn sloth bonds with mommy