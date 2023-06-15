Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

High school holds special graduation for lacrosse players who missed ceremony

The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after...
The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after playing in this year's championship game.(Victor Central School District,)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTOR, N.Y. (Gray News) - A school district in New York held a special graduation ceremony for a boy’s lacrosse team this week.

The Victor Central School District held a special ceremony on Monday night for the team where 21 players crossed the stage.

WHEC reports that the team missed the original commencement over the weekend because they were playing at the state championship game in Long Island.

The team lost the championship game by a point, but school leaders shared that it was their honor to hold the special ceremony.

“We had the honor of celebrating these incredible young men at a special graduation ceremony! Go Blue Devils!” school representatives said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his 'warden burger'
Butler County sheriff defends serving the ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A woman called 911 from a residence in the 8700 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road just before...
West Chester dog attack: 2 hospitalized, dog owner’s arm severed
An Indiana murder suspect is under arrest after a police chase on Interstate 75 and crash early...
Indiana murder suspect arrested in Cincinnati after I-75 chase, crash
Eight people including two juveniles were shot in three separate shootings in Cincinnati...
8 shot in 3 Cincinnati shootings overnight
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else

Latest News

A 45-year-old man in Belgium faked his own death and then arrived at his funeral in a...
Man fakes his own death to see who truly cared for him, surprises funeral guests by showing up in helicopter
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act
FILE - Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q on Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Suspect in mass shooting at Colorado gay nightclub expected to take plea deal