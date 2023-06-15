Slight cool-down on Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are warming up under partly cloudy skies into the mid 80s with some humidity as well, but nothing too muggy. Clouds will be gathering as we move through this afternoon, coming before a clod front that will drop temperatures slightly and bring chances for some spotty showers later this evening. Low in the upper 50s expected.

Temperatures do drop on Friday with a return to the upper in 70s in some areas expected under mostly sunny skies. Those conditions continue on Saturday with a slight warm up into the low 80s and lows returning to the 60s.

The weekend finishes off with a pleasant looking Father’s Day, until we get to the later afternoon where we are expecting a pop up shower or two, and isolated thunderstorms in some areas. These showers mark the beginning of some instability moving into the Tri-State, that will continue through the middle of next week. Highs expected in the high 80s for Sunday.

Monday continues the mid 80s trend as well as the pattern of instability with afternoon showers expected. Humidity levels will also rise as we move through next week, making most days on the muggy side, but not unbearable. Tuesday and Wednesday continue all of these trends, with us reaching the summer solstice, the longest day of the year on Wednesday. This day traditionally signals the first day of summer and temperatures and conditions will definitely reflect this distinction.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.