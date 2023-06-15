Sunny and warm, pop-up storm possible Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures Wednesday were 61° and 79°.

Thursday will see a surge of warm air usher into the tri-state along with a tad more humidity. Afternoon highs will feel like summer in the mid 80s, but this will also help fuel a couple of pop-up showers and thunderstorms as a system moves through the tri-state. The chance of isolated showers and storms continues into Thursday night before drying out by daybreak Friday.

Friday will be a pleasant day with abundant sunshine in the afternoon and temperatures only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

The weekend starts off quiet and seasonable with Saturday morning temperatures in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Father’s Day Sunday will be dry for much of the day with a sunny start and clouds increase later in the day. Morning lows are in the low 60s and afternoon highs are in the mid 80s. Isolated showers and storms return Sunday evening as humidity increases ahead of a system that brings unsettled weather to the region over the next few days.

Lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s will be expected for much of next week with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday across the tri-state.

Wednesday is the official start to summer with the summer solstice at 10:57 a.m. This is the longest day of the year with daylight totaling at 14 hours, 55 minutes and 2 seconds.

The two-week outlook features above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation for the remainder of the month of June. Summertime weather with heat, some humidity and widely scattered chances for rain and thunder could be possible, but not too disruptive in the region.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.