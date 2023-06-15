You can win Taylor Swift tickets by helping NKY emergency shelter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are still trying to get tickets to the sold-out Taylor Swift concert and don’t want to break the bank, we might have the solution for you.

You can win two Taylor Swift concert tickets on the floor at Paycor Stadium on June 30 for only $45.

It’s a raffle hosted by the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, and it’s all thanks to an anonymous donor who purchased the seats themselves for full value.

“You’re actually giving a guest a bed to sleep in, the basic necessities, even more beyond sheltering and stuff like that, things we do,” says Executive Director Kim Webb, “But you’re also getting a chance to see Taylor Swift.”

As of Thursday, a few hundred tickets remained for the June 30 show on two popular resale sites. The lowest price found was $1,400 per ticket plus fees.

With this raffle, you also get gift cards to Agave and Rye and Molly Malones. Webb says they tried to get a hotel stay donated but there are no local hotel rooms available that night.

Webb says the reaction to the raffle has been insane.

“Phenomenal! I mean, we thought, ‘Oh, we’ll raise, you know, a little bit of money,’ and stuff like that and it has just kind of blown up,” answers Webb, “And there’s just been a real good interest not just again to see Taylor Swift but also to support a cause.”

In the past year, more than 16,000 bed nights have been used by guests at this emergency shelter. The cost to shelter those guests and provide more meaningful services is almost three-quarters of a million dollars.

Webb says this raffle is not just about a fun time but also about raising awareness about what the shelter does.

“Helping to elevate the homeless is a year-round issue. This is not just a weather issue,” explains Webb, “People are homeless all year round and our role in our new building has been to provide [shelter and services] 24/7, 365 days a year.”

Webb knows firsthand what it’s like to see Taylor Swift perform. She went on her last tour in Cleveland.

“Just a great experience. I mean, she is a performer,” Webb continues, “Even if you don’t like the music, she is a performer, and you can see how she connects to the crowd. She has just grown as an artist.”

Even if you’re not a Swifty yourself, you could still buy a chance to win and maybe give the tickets away to someone who got left out in the cold during the Ticketmaster presale.

The drawing is on June 26, so you still have time to enter. That is when they will announce the lucky winner of the two tickets.

