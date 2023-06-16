1 person killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a crash in Middletown.

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. Friday on Union Road between Private Drive and Innovation Drive, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The vehicle hit a pole, troopers added.

No other vehicles were involved.

The person killed has not been identified as OSP continues to investigate.

