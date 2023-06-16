2 men indicted in shooting of 11-year-old in North College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men now face charges in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in North College Hill.

Jahleeah Williams was shot on the evening of April 26 at Village Square Townhomes on Bising Avenue.

On Friday, North College Hill police announced:

Jeremiah Reese, 20, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault and on one count each of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Vincent Miller Jr., 19, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

