Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

2 men indicted in shooting of 11-year-old in North College Hill

The 11-year-old’s father says he thinks his daughter is alive because of the prayers that were offered up for her recovery.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men now face charges in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in North College Hill.

Jahleeah Williams was shot on the evening of April 26 at Village Square Townhomes on Bising Avenue.

11-year-old girl shot in head undergoes emergency surgery, mother says

On Friday, North College Hill police announced:

Jeremiah Reese, 20, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault and on one count each of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Vincent Miller Jr., 19, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 children shot in Clermont County, no active threat
3 young boys dead in Clermont County; father charged with murder
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his 'warden burger'
Butler County sheriff defends serving the ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) performs a drill during practice at the team's...
Bengals announce 10 practices open to fans
Police say that a woman (left) and a man (right) fled the Family Dollar store on Wednesday...
Cheviot police looking for 2 suspected of armed robbery at Family Dollar
Vandell Slade, 34, is the third person convicted in the July 2017 mass shooting, which happened...
Columbus man admits role in gender reveal party mass shooting in Colerain

Latest News

Chad Doerman
Dad charged with killing 3 young sons appears in court
Someone will win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home on Friday morning! The estimated value of the...
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner will be announced Friday
Brian Mariano
Middletown firefighter quit amid dereliction of duty investigation
Crumbl Cookies to open 5th location in Greater Cincinnati