Cincinnati Zoo announces baby sloth’s name

The Cincinnati Zoo wants your help naming this adorable baby sloth.
The Cincinnati Zoo wants your help naming this adorable baby sloth.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced the name of a newborn sloth Friday.

Meet Juno, who was born to Lightning on June 7!

In less than 24 hours, more than 36,000 people voted on what to name Lightning’s little bundle of joy, according to the zoo’s Twitter account.

According to the zoo’s website, the Linne’s two-toed baby sloth has been bonding behind the scenes with its mom.

Newborn sloth bonds with mommy

