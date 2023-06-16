Community pondering motive after dad confesses to killing 3 sons

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A father is accused of killing his three young sons Thursday in Monroe Township and those in the area are wondering why something like this happened.

Judy Hurst says she lives near Laurel Lindal Road where the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office says 32-year-old Chad Doerman killed his sons ages 3, 4 and 7.

Hurst says when she go home Thursday, she saw first responders, the coroner’s office and several body bags.

“I don’t know how he could have done such a thing,” Hust questions. “Oh, I could break down crying at any time.”

Doerman “confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of Victims involved for several months,” a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint.

Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his children outside their Monroe Township home on Laurel Lindale Road.

The boys’ mother was also shot in the hand.

Hurst says she can’t stop replaying Thursday’s scene 24 hours later.

“I’m trying to get the images out of my head,” Hurst says. “It’s something that probably won’t ever happen. It’s hard.”

On Friday, the New Richmond School District opened the high school up to anyone in need of support.

“We had a quick crisis team assemble for today, multiple jurisdictions involved with about 20 or so grief counselors in there,” said Superintendent Tracy Miller.

Just four months ago, the district lost 13-year-old Ethan Cain in what police say was a murder-suicide. Investigators say Ethan’s mom, Theresa Cain, killed him, her husband, her father, and herself. Theresa’s daughter was shot and survived, according to investigators.

After the shooting, community members filled Connection Point Church for a special prayer service.

Now four months later, community members will return to the church to remember the three young boys killed Thursday.

“When this first came about, obviously, you always feel hopeless,” explains Pastor Robert Wooten. “Last night, I was getting ready to go to bed, and I just texted out to my elders at the church. I said, ‘Guys, I think we should do something. I think we should open the church up and allow people to come and just to pray.’”

Pastor Wooten says he knew of the family and this case hits close to home.

“I have kids myself; I have grandkids,” the pastor explained. “So, when things like this happen, you feel like it’s your kids.”

Pastor Wooten says the church will open its doors to the public just before 6 p.m. Friday and invites everyone to stop by.

