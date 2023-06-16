Dad charged with killing 3 young sons heads to court Friday

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The father charged with gunning down his three young sons in their yard will face a Clermont County judge at 10 a.m. Friday.

Chad Doerman, 32, is held without bond right now on three counts of aggravated murder at the county jail.

He was arrested Thursday night and charged with the deaths of his children ages 3, 4 and 7 at their Monroe Township home on Laurel Lindale Road.

The boys’ mother, 34, also was shot in her hand.

So far, Doerman is not charged with that, but the sheriff’s office says he could face more charges.

A motive for the tragic killings has not been revealed. A large portion of both the affidavit and criminal complaints in his court filings are blacked out.

Chad Doerman's court records online at Clermont County Clerk of Court are redacted so it's not clear if he admitted to killing his sons. He was sitting on a step outside home when deputies arrived, taken into custody w/out incident

Sheriff Steve Leahy says they can’t release a motive at this time.

The sheriff’s office will have a complete review with the county prosecutor’s office regarding all facts they have currently, he said.

They want to make sure nothing they say or do impacts prosecution, he noted.

He also cited a new Ohio law that protects the rights of crime victims that went into effect in April.

Marsy’s Law protects the privacy of crime victims by allowing them to choose to prevent their names, addresses and identifying information from being publicly released. It also ensures they have the same rights as suspects.

Victims can be present and heard when criminal proceedings take place. They must be notified of their rights and the courts implement rules consistently when victims want to assert them.

The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. at a home owned by Doerman near the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road.

The children’s mother called 911 and screamed her “babies had been shot,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Three minutes later, a separate caller who drove by the shooting scene, called 911 and reported seeing a young girl running down the road warning that “her father was killing everyone.”

Sheriff’s officials have not identified the girl but say she is safe.

Deputies found the three young boys unresponsive on the ground when they arrived. They attempted life-saving measures until Monroe Fire/EMS arrived.

“All life-saving measures were unsuccessful and all three gunshot victims succumbed to their injuries while on scene,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The boys’ father was found sitting on a step outside the home and was detained without incident.

Their mother was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The sheriff personally went to the hospital and met with the woman to notify her that her three sons were dead.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home and the sheriff’s office said they were not searching for any other subjects.

“Our hearts are once again broken tonight as we yet again ask the community to lift up those affected by this horrific incident,” Tracey Miller, superintendent of the New Richmond Exempted School District, said in a tweet Thursday night:

Grief counselors will be at Monroe Elementary Friday morning.

This is the latest tragedy this school year for the district.

A 13-year-old New Richmond Middle School student, Ethan Cain, was fatally shot by his own mother who also killed two other family members before taking her own life on Feb. 27, according to the sheriff’s office.

Grief counselors were at New Richmond Middle School all week as the community struggled to cope with the stunning quadruple murder-suicide.

The superintendent was at the middle school most of the week as well.

In an interview with FOX19 NOW at that time, he said they would always wonder if they could have done something to stop it.

“I think the hardest thing is we’ll always have that question: could we have seen something? Is there something we could have done to make a difference in that family’s life? And we’ll just never know,” he said on March 2.

