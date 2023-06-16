Dad lined sons up and executed them with rifle, prosecutor says

Previous coverage in video above

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The father charged with gunning down his sons ages 3, 4 and 7 lined them up and executed them with a rifle, a Clermont County prosecutor revealed in court Friday morning.

Bond was set at $20 million for Chad Doerman, 32.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his children outside their Monroe Township home on Laurel Lindale Road.

The boys’ mother, 34, also was shot in her hand.

So far, Doerman is not charged with that, but the sheriff’s office says he could face more charges.

A motive for the tragic killings has not been released yet.

A large portion of both the affidavit and criminal complaints in his new court filings are blacked out.

Chad Doerman’s court records online at Clermont County Clerk of Court are redacted so it’s not clear if he admitted to killing his sons. He was sitting on a step outside home when deputies arrived, taken into custody w/out incident @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/wAUctibE1h — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) June 16, 2023

Sheriff Steve Leahy said Friday morning they can’t release a motive at this time to ensure nothing they say or do impacts the prosecution.

The sheriff’s office will have a complete review with the county prosecutor’s office regarding all facts they have currently, he said.

He also cited a new Ohio law that protects the rights of crime victims that went into effect in April.

Marsy’s Law protects the privacy of crime victims by allowing them to choose to prevent their names, addresses and identifying information from being publicly released. It also ensures they have the same rights as suspects.

Victims can be present and heard when criminal proceedings take place. They must be notified of their rights and the courts implement rules consistently when victims want to assert them.

The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. at a home owned by Doerman near the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road.

The children’s mother called 911 and screamed her “babies had been shot,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Three minutes later, a separate caller who drove by the shooting scene, called 911 and reported seeing a young girl running down the road warning that “her father was killing everyone.”

Thursday's tragedy is 2nd time this year in Clermont County 'where a parent killed their kids and wiped out an entire family in a matter of seconds,' Sheriff says

'This is hard, it’s gut-wrenching but it is our job to make sure justice is brought for this mother and her babies.' pic.twitter.com/Q1omMW9FMw — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) June 16, 2023

3 children shot in Clermont County, no active threat

Sheriff’s officials have not identified the girl but say she is safe.

Deputies found the three young boys unresponsive on the ground when they arrived. They attempted life-saving measures until Monroe Fire/EMS arrived.

“All life-saving measures were unsuccessful” and all three children succumbed to their injuries at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The boys’ father was found sitting on a step outside the home and detained without incident.

Their mother was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The sheriff personally went to the hospital Thursday night and met with the woman to notify her that her three sons were dead.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home and the sheriff’s office said they were not searching for any other suspects.

“Our hearts are once again broken tonight as we yet again ask the community to lift up those affected by this horrific incident,” Tracey Miller, superintendent of the New Richmond Exempted School District, said in a tweet Thursday night:

Grief counselors will be at Monroe Elementary Friday morning.

Connection Point Church in New Richmond also is holding a 6 p.m. prayer service Friday night.

This is the latest tragedy this year for the district and Clermont County in which a parent killed one of their children.

Nearly an entire Clermont County family was killed in a Feb. 27 quadruple murder-suicide on Reibel Ridge Road. (WXIX)

A 13-year-old New Richmond Middle School student, Ethan Cain, was fatally shot by his own mother who also killed two other family members, her husband and 74-year-old father, and shot her 20-year-old daughter before taking her own life on Feb. 27, according to the sheriff’s office. The 20-year-old, Samantha Cain, is still recovering.

Grief counselors were at New Richmond Middle School all week as staff and students struggled to cope with that stunning quadruple murder-suicide.

The superintendent was at the middle school most of the week as well.

In an interview with FOX19 NOW at that time, he said they would always wonder if they could have done something to stop it.

“I think the hardest thing is we’ll always have that question: could we have seen something? Is there something we could have done to make a difference in that family’s life? And we’ll just never know,” he said on March 2.

Deputies were at the Cain home the morning of the quadruple murder-suicide.

Investigators believe the mother, Theresa Cain, shot her family members, killing three of them, just minutes before deputies arrived to serve eviction papers as the family was removed from their home, Leahy has said.

On Thursday, deputies found themselves in a near-identical situation as they jumped into action to try to save the three little boys’ lives.

“I have talked with deputies that were involved, most who are young parents themselves. Like everyone, they are struggling to understand this and trying to make sense of how anyone could take the life of innocent children,” Sheriff Leahy said Friday morning.

“The plain answer is that you can’t make sense of this. It’s just evil…period. We have and do make counselors available to all of our staff. As you stated this is the second case this year where a parent killed their kids and wiped out an entire family in a matter of seconds… this is hard, it’s gut-wrenching but it is our job to make sure justice is brought for this mother and her babies.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.