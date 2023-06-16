Contests
Driver killed in Warren County crash identified

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. Friday on Union Road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver killed Friday in a crash in Turtlecreek Township has been identified.

Martin Wright, 76, of Franklin, died at Atrium Medical Center following the wreck, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Union Road north of Woodwind Court, troopers explained.

Wright was northbound in a 2003 Pontiac Vibe when he went off the road and hit a utility pole, OSP said.

No other vehicles were involved.

Troopers are continuing to investigate.

