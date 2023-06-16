Duke Energy workers from across the country showcase skills in Cincinnati rodeo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy hosted the Rumble of the River Natural Gas Rodeo Friday at Yeatman’s Cove in Cincinnati.

The event allows dozens of competitors working in the natural gas industry to show off their skills they use everyday on the job. There are timed events including a pipe cut, a meter set competition, a hand dig competition and a service line installation.

Five teams advanced to the relay event including two local teams.

Brothers Hunter and Trevor Barrons, named the “Duke Boys,” made it into the final event in the two person category.

Win or lose, the competitive nature of the event was positive and it seemed the crowd enjoyed the event too.

“It highlights their skills that they use on the job everyday,” Sally Thelen with Duke Energy explained. “It shows their attentiveness to safety but also you can’t ignore the comradery. There is so much fun with these folks that are in from all over.”

People traveled from the Carolinas, Nashville, Ohio and Kentucky to compete in this regional event to win a spot in the national competition in Missouri in September.

Not only did the competitors win trophies, prizes and bragging rights, but Duke Energy made a donation to Holly Hill and the USO at the end of the competition.

