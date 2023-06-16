Middletown firefighter quit amid dereliction of duty investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown firefighter/paramedic who was on paid administrative leave most of last year was under investigation for dereliction of duty, according to records obtained by FOX19 NOW.

In a story we have investigated for more than a year, we finally obtained details about the case this week when the Warren County Sheriff’s Office released an incident report, videos and photos gathered as part of their probe.

Brian Mariano’s co-worker alleged he neglected the care of a 47-year-old man while the patient during transport in an ambulance from the city’s privately operated warming center to Atrium Medical Center early March 7, 2022, according to the report.

The man, William Jeffreys, was pronounced dead shortly upon arrival.

Mariano, a firefighter since 2019, rode in the back of an ambulance with Jeffreys on the 9-minute trip while his co-worker drove.

Jeffreys had a pulse and was breathing when he left the warming center, according to interviews Mariano’s co-workers did with the sheriff’s office.

When he arrived at the hospital, however, he did not, the EMT who drove the ambulance, Kyle Baughman, told the sheriff’s office.

Baughman said he asked Mariano if he wanted to do anything else including starting an IV. He said Mariano replied: “Just get him in the hospital.”

Premier Health medical records said Jeffreys was “pulseless, apneic, and unresponsive” upon arrival, according to the incident report.

Mariano insisted Jeffreys was breathing and had a pulse, the sheriff’s report shows.

After Jeffreys was pronounced dead, Baughman told the sheriff’s office he confronted Mariano and his response was: “F--- that guy.”

Mariano’s lawyer, Stew Mathews, said Thursday “He adamantly denies he ever says anything like that.”

The investigation closed with no charges filed after the case was forwarded to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury consideration and then to a special prosecutor for the Middletown City Prosecutor’s Office.

The county prosecutor’s office did not present it to a grand jury and referred it to the special prosecutor, who declined criminal charges, sheriff and city records show.

Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove tells FOX19 NOW Jeffreys died from a drug overdose.

His autopsy report says he died from a combination of methamphetamine, diazepam, and amitriptyline intoxication, the sheriff’s incident report says.

“The approximate interval between onset and death is listed as minutes. (His) toxicology report showed positive for Amphetamine, Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, Methamphetamine, and Tricyclic Antidepressants,” the coroner’s report says, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another firefighter/paramedic found an empty pill bottle in Jeffreys’s pocket that he believed was for Valium or some other sedative. Due to the fill date on the pills, the firefighter told the sheriff’s office it appeared Jeffreys had taken too many, according to the report.

This was determined to be an empty prescription bottle for 120 pills of Diazepam 5mg prescribed by a Franklin psychiatrist that was filled on February 25, 2022.

The instructions on the bottle said to take it four times a day.

A plastic bag containing white powder was found in the watch pocket of Jeffreys’s jeans.

The powder was analyzed and found to be meth weighing 1.372 grams.

Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell referred us to the Middletown City Prosecutor’s Office when we contacted him about this story.

The special prosecutor was not in his office Thursday and was not available, a worker at his law firm said when we called.

Mariano was put on leave on March 11, 2022, amid an investigation “into matters related to (his) employment and ordered to stay at home during work hours, according to a letter emailed to him from the Middletown Division of Fire.

“Please note that this administrative leave is not a disciplinary action or adverse employment action,” the letter from the city reads.

Mathews accompanied Mariano to the sheriff’s office on March 23, 2022, where Mariano gave a statement and answered a detective’s questions.

“There was nothing that ever came up that suggested Brian did anything wrong. Brian never felt he did anything wrong,” Mathews said Thursday.

When we read him details about the investigation and what Mariano’s co-worker said about him, Mathews responded: “That’s all news to me. They never shared their investigation with me.”

He said he checked periodically with the sheriff’s office to get an update on the status of the case.

Mariano did no work for the fire department during the eight months he was on leave, according to City Manager Paul Lolli.

He resigned on Nov. 18 after the city called him to a meeting and told him to resign or he would be fired, his attorney said.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances surrounding my employment, I have found it in my best interest for me to resign,” Mariano wrote in his resignation letter “To whom it may concern.”

“This is very difficult for me as I found immense joy in working with members of the Middletown Division of Fire and for the city of Middletown. It was an honor to serve alongside some of the best in the firefighting occupation.

“My goal with the Division of Fire was to become a better overall firefighter and I know that I have done so in my short time. Doing this is one of the most difficult things I have ever done. I hope that everyone on the department is able to stay safe and healthy and that the department thrives and grows in the positive way it has planned to do. Thank you to the City of Middletown and the Middletown Division of Fire once again for this great opportunity.”

Mariano’s job performance reviews were generally good before last year according to his personnel file.

He received a “Middletown Extra Mile Award” in July 2019.

Lolli, the former fire chief, nominated Mariano for the performance of his duties, outstanding assessment and treatment of a critically ill pregnant patient. “Thank you for a job well done.”

However, Mariano was suspended for 24 hours in May 22 for failure to report for a burn training session with new hires at the Cincinnati Fire Department training facility on Feb. 9, according to a letter in his personnel file.

Mariano was unhappy with the assignment for the training that a captain gave him on Feb. 8, according to Lolli’s letter and failed to show up for training the following day.

When he did report, Mariano expressed disagreement with certain assignments in the training, city records show and text messages to other fire employees related to this incident.

Mathews said Mariano declined Thursday to be interviewed for this story.

Mariano wants to put this behind him but has been unable to find work at other fire departments as a result of this and was turned down by a fire department just last week, Matthews said.

He previously worked at Liberty Township Fire Department, where he submitted the winning patch design in a 2017 department-wide contest.

Mathews said first responders never know these days when their job performance will turn into an investigation.

“I get on just about every police shooting that happens. Everyone seems to be justified to me but you never know, you can never be too careful in this day and age,” he said. “Law enforcement officers can never be too careful. I would include firefighters and EMTs.

“I was walking up to the bank the other day and there was a wreck at Main Street and Central Parkway. There was a big crowd. Half of them had their cell phones out taking movies. I think they are all just looking for something to put on the internet and see how many hits they can get on it. They are all looking for somebody doing something wrong.”

The sheriff’s office investigation of the day Jeffreys died was based on details gathered from the Middletown fire department, Premier Health, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and witness interviews, according to the incident report.

The report lists this summary:

Firefighter/Paramedic Brent Hughes was working the fire watch detail at the warming center, located at 1009 Grove Street an employee notified him Jefferys was having a seizure in the bathroom.

Hughes went into the stall with Jeffreys and said it was not a full-body seizure, but his leg was shaking.

Hughes said Jeffreys looked at him and “was somewhat responsive to verbal stimuli.”

Hughes called for the medic to respond. He found an empty pill bottle in William’s pocket.

2:25 a.m. Mariano and Baughman arrived.

2:27 a.m. Lieutenant Steve Riley, Fire Apparatus Operator EMT Basic Calvin Woodrey, and EMT Basic Isaac Steinbrunner arrived.

2:31 a.m. William is loaded into the ambulance.

2:40 a.m. The ambulance with Mariano and Jeffreys in the back and Baughman driving left the warming center.

2:49 a.m. The ambulance arrived at Atrium Medical Center.

2:52 a.m. Hospital staff attempted life-saving measures.

3:14 a.m. Jeffreys is pronounced dead. His body was taken to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

No IV was established.

CPR was started after the initial assessment and an IO was placed in the left shoulder.

Jeffreys was intubated and at one point went into PEA with a slow heart rate.

Narcan was administered with no response.

Jeffreys never regained a pulse.

An ultrasound was placed on the heart and there was no cardiac activity.

The sheriff’s office interviewed Atrium nurses that had contact with Jeffreys, Mariano and Baughman.

The nurses reported Jeffreys:

had a fixed gaze, wide open mouth and was white

was grey, not moving and open eyes and mouth

was “obviously dead, mouth open, and not breathing.”

During Mariano’s interview with the sheriff’s office, he said Jeffrey’s first set of vitals was taken in the (ambulance). He said he placed a pulse oximeter on Jeffreys.

During transport, he said he went through his narrative, covered his secondary assessment, and continued to monitor Jeffreys’ vitals.

He said he was sitting on the bench seat beside Jeffreys and was tapping him, making sure he was making noise and still there during transport.

When they arrived at the hospital, Mariano said he started packing up the computer and putting stuff away.

He said Baughman opened the doors and said Jeffreys did not look good.

Mariano said he checked Jeffreys, felt a pulse, and saw him take a breath. He said they took Jeffreys into the hospital but were not watching him during this time due to steering the cot.

Mariano said when they arrived at the nurse’s station, a nurse asked if Jeffreys was breathing. Baughman checked Jeffreys and said there was no pulse.

Mariano was shown his run report. He said he manually input this information into the report from a pulse oximeter on Jeffreys’s finger.

“I showed Mariano the code summary report,” the detective wrote in the report. “He said the code summary is automatically recorded from a different pulse oximeter/blood pressure cuff machine....(and) this machine automatically inputs the information into the code summary report.

Mariano said the code summary report readings were lower than the readings that were manually input into his run report because he consulted the reading displayed on the pulse oximeter on Jeffreys’s finger.“

“Paramedic Mariano’s description of what happened is not consistent with the pulse oximeter/blood pressure cuff reading,” the detective wrote. “The exterior video from (the ambulance) also does not align with Paramedic Mariano’s statements. In the video, you can see William moving as he is being loaded into the medic. When William is being unloaded at the hospital, he appears to be deceased.”

Two detectives interviewed the EMT who drove the ambulance.

Baughman described the patient as a middle-aged man who was slumped over with his pants around his ankles, unconscious, profusely sweating, and appearing pale.

Baughman said he took a set of baseline vitals using the pulse oximeter/blood pressure cuff machine in the back of the medic.

He reported “The patient’s vitals were normal. His heart rate was in the eighties, his oxygen was ok, and the patient’s blood pressure was fine.

He said he did a patient assessment.

Baughman held Jeffreys’s hand above his face to see if it would drop and hit him in the face. He said Jeffreys did not let his hand hit his face.

Baughman asked Mariano if he wanted to do anything else, start a three-lead or an IV. He said Mariano responded: “No, just get me to the hospital.”

Baughman said he drove to the hospital in emergency mode.

Baughman said he was pulling into the hospital when he noticed Mariano was moving in the back of the medic.

He said he asked Mariano if everything was ok, and he did not respond. He said Mariano did not communicate with him during transport.

Baughman said when he opened the back doors of the medic, he noticed the patient was not breathing and Mariano was standing at the captain’s chair behind the head of the cot, facing the rear squad doors.

Baughman said the patient was “belly breathing” at the warming center when he was loaded into the ambulance.

He told the sheriff’s office it was obvious the patient was not breathing when he opened the rear medic doors at the hospital.

He said he told Mariano the patient was not breathing, and Mariano responded, “Yes he is, I just took him off the monitors.”

Baughman said Mariano did not put the patient on a cardiac monitor, so he thinks he was referring to taking him off the pulse oximeter/blood pressure machine.

Baughman said he again told Mariano the patient was not breathing. He said Mariano did an assessment and said he had a weak pulse.

Baughman said he took the blood pressure cuff off the patient and repeated to Mariano he was not breathing, and he should start CPR.

Mariano replied, “Just get him in the hospital,” according to Baughman’s interview with the sheriff’s office.

Baughman said the patient was taken to the nurse’s station where a nurse asked if he was breathing.

Baughman said he did another patient assessment at the nurse’s station and did not feel a pulse and could not feel him breathing.

CPR was started and the patient was taken to the trauma bay.

Baughman said no patient care occurred during transport.

A sheriff’s detective asked him how he came to this conclusion.

He responded he did not directly see what was occurring in the rear of the squad, but he is responsible for cleaning and replacing the equipment in the back of the squad after the run.

Baughman said nothing needed to be replaced or cleaned. An IV was not started, and no IV equipment was used.

He said he told Mariano this incident “was not going away, and it was a big deal.”

Baughman said Mariano’s response was “F--- that guy.”

Baughman told Mariano to talk to EMS Coordinator Captain Brian Wright.

Later, Mariano told Baughman he talked to Captain Wright and said, ‘we are all good,’” the incident report states.

City leaders refused to release details about why Mariano was put on paid leave amid an unspecified investigation. A city spokeswoman who no longer works for the city repeatedly told us there was no change in Mariano’s status.

Finally, Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey checked into this for us and confirmed Mariano had quit and no charges were filed. We put in another records request.

Then the city released documents showing Mariano had quit but it still was not clear, at least from what the city provided, why Mariano was put on leave.

The city manager released the following chronology to us and a statement:

“In February 2022, Brian Mariano failed to report for training required of Division of Fire employees. When he did finally report, Mr. Mariano expressed disagreement with certain assignments in the training. Mr. Mariano sent text messages to other Division of Fire employees related to this incident. Consistent with the collective bargaining agreement, Mr. Mariano was referred for discipline for misconduct. That included a pre-suspension hearing that was held in April 2022. Mr. Mariano was ultimately disciplined for this incident and given a 24-hour suspension by Acting Fire Chief Snively. This discipline, while not issued until May 2022, was for misconduct in February 2022.

“Separately, in March 2022, the Division of Fire responded to a call for service at a warming center that was privately operated to provide shelter to the city’s homeless population. Four days after that call, the city became aware of a situation involving one of the paramedics involved with that call—Brian Mariano. The city placed Brian Mariano on paid administrative leave the same day that it found out about the situation. Because of Mr. Mariano’s employment with the city, rather than refer the matter to the city’s own Police Division, the City referred the matter out to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for an independent investigation. The city willingly and fully cooperated with that investigation, but it was the Warren County Sheriff’s Office who actually conducted the investigation.

“In November 2022, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office informed the city that it decided to not take the matter to a grand jury to consider an indictment for felony charges.

“In November 2022, the city referred the matter to a special prosecutor (David Chicarelli) to consider whether any misdemeanor charges should be brought in municipal court. The city referred this matter to a special prosecutor because it involved a city employee—as it would have done with any city employee. The special prosecutor determined there was insufficient evidence to bring any misdemeanor charge.

“On November 18, 2022, Brian Mariano resigned his position with the city’s Division of Fire.

“The city has provided you with records that corroborate this account (including Mr. Mariano’s personnel file, communications related to his employment and resignation, and a CAD report). But many of the questions you are asking, especially about the call for service at the warming center and Mr. William Jeffreys, simply can’t be answered. The city cannot provide any information that would violate HIPAA or otherwise release medical records.

“Mr. Mariano was placed on paid administrative leave on March 11, 2022 and remained there until he resigned on November 18, 2022. He did not work at all for the Division of Fire while on paid administrative leave. This is consistent with how the city handles all employees placed on paid administrative leave. The city did not conduct an internal investigation while the matter was being investigated by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office and then the city’s special prosecutor. Shortly after those two investigations concluded, Brian Mariano resigned his employment with the city prior to the city beginning any internal investigation. The city cannot speak to what the unforeseen circumstances referred to in Mr. Mariano’s resignation letter are.

“To be clear, the situation disciplining Brian Mariano in May 2022 for events arising out of misconduct in February 2022 have no relevance to the situation involving investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, and the city’s special prosecutor.

“This will be the only comment made by the city pertaining to this matter. I appreciate that you may have follow-up questions, but this is already more than the city generally provides on personnel and investigations.”

The mayor said Thursday Middletown has made positive strides in making public record requests more accessible but still needs improvement.

“I would like to see less pushback and prefer we work with requestors to favor the release of records. I feel we currently lean too heavily on claims that the requests are ‘not sufficiently specific,’ that ‘no list or record exists’ thus the city is not required to provide the information and use redactions in an overly broad manner.

“I believe in order to instill trust, confidence, and reliability in an entity whose role is to collect and use taxpayer dollars to perform functions that citizens and stakeholders cannot do as individuals, we must do our best to provide stakeholders answers to their questions regarding public records.

“We must have a service mentality of ‘how do we get to yes’ and to the provision of records that answer the questions being asked. Instead of being defensive about a public record request being made, we could welcome the interest in our city and use it as an opportunity to engage.

“When every effort is made to withhold information, it begs the immediate question of ‘what are they trying to hide?’ whether disparaging information exists or not. In the case of personnel records, it is critical we balance the deserved and legal respect for municipal employees with the provision of information that belongs to the public within legal HR regulations.”

