Patrick Mahomes has two-word response for Ja’Marr Chase

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs during the NFL football team's...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs during the NFL football team's organized team activities Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Left). Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) stands on the sidelines during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Right).(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel & AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes clapped back at a comment made by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The latest saga in the Bengals-Chiefs rivalry started Tuesday when Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Mahomes is the QB in the NFL.

Chase asked whether or not he agreed with his teammate, laughed, and said, “Pat who?

Well, Mahomes must have got wind of Chase’s comment.

The Chiefs superstar posted a photo on Twitter captioned “That’s Who 💍💍” as he showed off Kansas City’s latest Super Bowl ring.

The back-and-forth between the Bengals and Chiefs really ramped up heading into last year’s AFC Championship game in Kansas City.

Some Bengals referred to the Chiefs’ home as “Burrowhead,” while Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called for a “paternity test” to confirm Burrow is Mahomes’ father.

The Chiefs got the last laugh then with Kansas City topping the Bengals to advance to the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati hopes to get some revenge when they travel back to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in Week 17 this season.

