Pickleball injuries spike as the sport gains popularity, doctors say

Doctors say they are seeing a spike in people experiencing pickleball-related injuries.
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pickleball is becoming a widely beloved sport, but area doctors say they are also seeing a spike in the number of people experiencing pickleball-related injuries.

“The first time I heard that wasn’t too long ago, and I said, “What in the world is that?” It’s pretty common now. I probably see at least one injury a day. Or at least one injury a week,” orthopedic surgeon Dr. Trevor Stafanski of Ortho Cincy said.

Dr. Stafanski says they treat a wide range of issues tied to the game, including ankle and knee injuries.

“So probably one of the most common things that I’m seeing from it is either tennis elbow, or pickleball elbow, as people are calling it now,” Stafanski explains. “And the other is rotator cuff injury... whether that be sprains or actual tears. Absolutely those can be debilitating.”

According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, the average age of players is 34.8., but Dr. Stafanski says the health problems associated can span generations.

“Tight muscles, tight ligaments... they’re a lot easier to tear, a lot easier to strain,” Dr. Stafanski says. “And then like I said, the fatigue thing factors in because once you’re getting to the point your form is compromised, you’re just doing whatever you want and the body is going every which way.. that’s when things tear too. Especially tight tendons, tight ligaments.”

He says in order to prevent injuries, it’s important to stretch well and not overdo it.

