1 male shot in abdomen, Reading Police say

FILE
Reading Police say the victim suffered from at least one gun shot wound.(FILE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Reading Saturday.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Reading Road just before 3:30 pm. and found a man in his twenties suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment and his condition is not yet known, police confirmed.

Detectives arrived at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 513-733-4122.

