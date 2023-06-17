1 male shot in abdomen, Reading Police say

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Reading Saturday.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Reading Road just before 3:30 pm. and found a man in his twenties suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment and his condition is not yet known, police confirmed.

Detectives arrived at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 513-733-4122.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.