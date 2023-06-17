Contests
Bob Huggins arrested for DUI

Photo of Bob Huggins
Photo of Bob Huggins(West Virginia University)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH, PA (WSAZ) - The head men’s basketball coach for WVU has been arrested for a DUI, according to multiple media reports.

According to City of Pittsburgh Police, Bob Huggins, 69, was arrested in the city for a DUI.

Police say just before 8:30 Friday night, they saw a black SUV on Merchant Street in the middle of the road blocking traffic. The driver’s side door was open and the car had a shredded flat tire.

Officers directed him to move the car off the road, but say the driver was having difficulties maneuvering the vehicle.

Pittsburgh Police say they gave Huggins standard field sobriety checks, which he failed. Huggins was placed into custody without incident and taken for further testing.

Huggins was charged with driving under the influence. He has been released and will appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date.

