Clermont County communities show love for sibling victims, survivor of triple murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With the community of Monroe Township reeling from Thursday’s horrific triple murder of three young brothers, dozens gathered Friday night to grieve, pray and seek comfort.

Connection Point Church in New Richmond opened its doors to serve as a refuge.

“The loss of three children is just indescribable,” said Becky Wooten, whose husband, Robert, is the church’s lead pastor. “It’s really just horrific.”

Chad Doerman, the father charged with killing his sons ages 3, 4 and 7, lined them up in their yard and executed them with a rifle, Clermont County prosecutors revealed in court Friday. [Bodycam]

“People don’t feel safe to speak, and that’s really what tonight’s about,” Robert said. “Folks want to come speak and talk, and we want to give them a safe place to do that.”

Sarah Stapleton is an intervention specialist at New Richmond Middle School. On Thursday night, she came to Connection Point Church as a shoulder to lean on.

Stapleton says she’s already been consoling other children.

“They just didn’t understand what was happening,” Stapleton said. “A lot of emotions, anger, confusion.”

New Richmond Schools issued a statement Thursday night saying, “Our hearts are once again broken tonight as we yet again ask the community to lift up those affected by this horrific incident.”

A New Richmond Middle School student died in a quadruple murder suicide in February.

During tragic times like this, Stapleton says sometimes children simple need to express their feelings.

“Just being there, being a listening ear,” she said. “Sometimes they just want to talk, and they don’t really want advice, and they just want you to listen and hug on them and love them.”

That same love is being extended to the mother of the three boys, whom Stapleton says she knows personally. She wants to tell her that she’s loved.

“I know everything just happened, but we have a community of people here that are ready to support you, love you, and for you to lean on.”

Teddy bears and lit candles Friday night at the scene in Clermont County where 24 hours earlier three young brothers were slain by their father, leaving a family destroyed and a community beset by grief and horror. pic.twitter.com/NBja16oqsE — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) June 17, 2023

