LIST: Deals for Dads for Father’s Day this Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dads deserve a break on Father’s Day, and you can treat them to these deals happening around the city.

Cincinnati Museum Center

All dads receive free admission to the Cincinnati Museum Center Sunday, June 18.

The Omnimax Theater and Bricktionary: the ultimate LEGO A-Z are regular price.

Visit cincymuseum.org for more information.

Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink - Court St Plaza

The Frisch’s Mobile Rink is free for fathers and father figures with a child’s admission.

To make rink and pickleball court reservations, or for more information, visit Frisch’s Mobile Rink Facebook page.

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens

The zoo is free for all Dads for Father’s Day. All they have to do is let the person working at the turnstile know that they are a father.

For more information, visit the zoo’s website.

Land of Illusion Adventure Park - Aqua Adventures Waterpark

Dads can enjoy some Caribbean-style fun and enter the park free with the purchase of a child’s admission.

Visit Land of Illusion Adventure Park’s Facebook page for more event details.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is offering a special where Dads can take home an extra meal for only $6 with the purchase of a meal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.