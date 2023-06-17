Contests
New Richmond church hosts prayer service for sibling victims, survivor of triple murder

Community members gather at First Baptist Church in New Richmond Saturday in honor of the Clermont County shooting victims.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Community members gathered Saturday at The First Baptist Church in New Richmond for a prayer service held for the three young brothers who were murdered Thursday by their father.

Residents are mourning the loss of the boys, ages 3, 4, and 7, after Clermont County Assistant Prosecutor David Gast says their father, 32-year-old Chad Doerman, lined them up and executed them in his home with a rifle.

“We’re just devasted. We’re just trying to grapple with why and how this could possibly happen,” Pastor Chet Sweet with the First Baptist Church said.

“This is a time when people need to pay attention to one another, check on one another,” Sweet added.

The boys’ mother, 34, was also outside of the home when deputies arrived at the scene. Deputies say she had a gunshot wound to the hand and she was taken to UC Medical Center, where she was informed that the boys died.

Doerman “confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of Victims involved for several months,” a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint.

The judge, a former assistant county prosecutor, set a $20 million bond for Doerman.

Deputies have not released a motive.

The case is still under investigation.

