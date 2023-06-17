Police: Maintenance man accused of raping woman at Springdale hotel

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is accused of raping a hotel guest at a hotel in Springdale on Friday, according to court documents.

Steven Caddell, 51, faces one county of rape.

Police describe him in an affidavit a maintenance worker.

The woman told police she had locked herself out of her hotel room and that Caddell was tasked with letting her in.

She said that after he let her in, he came in, forced himself on her and raped her.

We have decided not to name the hotel after receiving conflicting information from hotel employees about whether Caddell actually worked there.

Caddell is at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He will be arraigned on Saturday.

