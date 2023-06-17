Police search for armed and dangerous suspect in connection with fatal Franklin shooting

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Franklin police are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection to a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called around 12:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Boulder Drive.

When they arrived, they found Elijah M. Thomas, 26, had fired multiple shots at the victim and then fled on foot, police said.

Officers say fire and EMS attempted to perform lifesaving measures, but the victim died.

Thomas is about five feet and eight inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing all-black clothing, police said.

Officers say he is charged with murder and felonious assault.

Police say if Thomas is seen, do not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Amanda Meyers at 937-746-2882.

