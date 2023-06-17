Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Police search for armed and dangerous suspect in connection with fatal Franklin shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Franklin early Saturday morning.
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Franklin early Saturday morning.(Source: MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Franklin police are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection to a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called around 12:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Boulder Drive.

When they arrived, they found Elijah M. Thomas, 26, had fired multiple shots at the victim and then fled on foot, police said.

Officers say fire and EMS attempted to perform lifesaving measures, but the victim died.

Thomas is about five feet and eight inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing all-black clothing, police said.

Officers say he is charged with murder and felonious assault.

Police say if Thomas is seen, do not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Amanda Meyers at 937-746-2882.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
3 children shot in Clermont County, no active threat
3 young boys dead in Clermont County; father charged with murder
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his 'warden burger'
Butler County sheriff defends serving the ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Brian Mariano
Middletown firefighter quit amid dereliction of duty investigation

Latest News

A vigil at the scene in Monroe Township, Ohio where a father shot and killed his three young...
Clermont County communities show love for sibling victims, survivor of triple murder
A woman says she was raped by a maintenance man at a Springdale hotel.
Police: Maintenance man accused of raping woman at Springdale hotel
Duke Energy employees compete in the Rumble of the River Natural Gas Rodeo in Cincinnati.
Duke Energy workers from across the country showcase skills in Cincinnati rodeo
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows