Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

16-year-old dies after shooting in South Fairmount, police say

A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting occurred in South Fairmount Saturday night, police...
A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting occurred in South Fairmount Saturday night, police said.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old died after a shooting took place in South Fairmount Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they responded to the 2200 block of Quebec Road around 8:50 p.m. and discovered a boy on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

It is unclear as to why the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his 'warden burger'
Butler County sheriff defends serving the ‘warden burger’ to inmates
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
Over $100K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder
3 children shot in Clermont County, no active threat
3 young boys dead in Clermont County; father charged with murder

Latest News

The Cincinnati Homicide Unit was called to the scene of a shooting in Winton Hills Sunday...
Homicide unit called to Winton Hills after shooting, police say
Sunday 7am
Aglamesis Brothers shows off ice cream flavors
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Old State Route 32 Saturday afternoon, troopers say.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Clermont County, troopers say
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Ohio Amber Alert canceled, kids found safe in Indiana