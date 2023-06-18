16-year-old dies after shooting in South Fairmount, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old died after a shooting took place in South Fairmount Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers say they responded to the 2200 block of Quebec Road around 8:50 p.m. and discovered a boy on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
The boy was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
Police have not stated if they have a suspect.
It is unclear as to why the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
