Eight-year-old injured in shooting incident, sheriffs say
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Afternoon practice was canceled at a Cleves ballpark after an eight-year-old was struck by a round fired from a nearby range.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Fairwick Fields at Fenway Park Saturday around 4:40, a representative from the sheriff’s office said.
An investigation found that an errant round was fired from a privately owned makeshift firing range and struck the child, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials confirm that the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section.
