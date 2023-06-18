Contests
Eight-year-old injured in shooting incident, sheriffs say

This sign shows that baseball practices were cancelled Saturday after a child was shot by an...
This sign shows that baseball practices were cancelled Saturday after a child was shot by an errant round fired from a nearby range.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Afternoon practice was canceled at a Cleves ballpark after an eight-year-old was struck by a round fired from a nearby range.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Fairwick Fields at Fenway Park Saturday around 4:40, a representative from the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation found that an errant round was fired from a privately owned makeshift firing range and struck the child, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials confirm that the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section.

