Fatal Highland County motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, per OSP

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is injured after a motorcycle crash in Highland County Saturday afternoon.

State troopers say that the crash took place around 4:30 p.m. at Greenbush and Sicily Roads.

The person driving did not survive the crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

They also said that the passenger sustained injuries and was airlifted to the hospital by AirCare.

OSP officials say the roadway is back open after being shut down for several hours.

Currently, OSP is attempting to find and contact the victim’s next of kin.

This story is developing.

