Happy Father’s Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Sunday due to air quality being, “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” so for kids, older adults, and folks with heart and lung issues - take it easy outside and limit time outdoors.

Father’s Day will be a dry and warm day in the tri-state with mostly sunny skies. Some haze is possible from wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere, but won’t be as thick as Saturday. Some clouds develop in the afternoon thanks to daytime heating that brings temperatures into the mid 80s!

Mid-to-high level clouds increase Sunday evening with more cloud cover moving in Sunday night into early Monday morning. This is ahead of moisture that is moving in ahead of a weak low pressure system. This will not bring washout conditions, but pop-up chances for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Juneteenth Monday will be mostly cloudy for much of the day. Activities and events should remain on, but keep in mind that pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible. After morning lows in the low 60s, high temperatures will only go into the low 80s.

Much of the same can be expected on Tuesday. With these opportunities for a few showers and thunderstorms, humidity will also increase in the tri-state as summertime sticky air begins to work its way into the tri-state. Tuesday is also the final day of spring!

Wednesday is the official start to summer with the summer solstice occurring at 10:57 a.m. This is the longest day of the year with daylight totaling 14 hours, 55 minutes, and 2 seconds.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Morning lows will be in the 60s with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 80s. You’ll notice the humidity too with dewpoints expected to be in the 60s - which isn’t sweltering, but certainly more noticeable than the last several weeks.

Unsettled weather returns to the end of the week into next weekend with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

The two-week outlook features above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation for the remainder of the month of June. Summertime weather with heat, humidity and widely scattered chances for rain and thunder appear to continue, but not too disruptive in the region.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.