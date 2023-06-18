Homicide unit called to Winton Hills after shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Homicide Unit was called to the scene of a shooting in Winton Hills early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers say they were called to Bettman Drive and Strand Lane around 5:45 a.m.

Police have not given details about the victim.

Officers do not have a suspect at this time.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

