Homicide unit called to Winton Hills after shooting, police say
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Homicide Unit was called to the scene of a shooting in Winton Hills early Sunday morning, according to police.
Officers say they were called to Bettman Drive and Strand Lane around 5:45 a.m.
Police have not given details about the victim.
Officers do not have a suspect at this time.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
