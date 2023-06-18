Contests
‘It’s a visual I’ll never forget,” neighbor reacts to shooting of 3 young brothers in Clermont County

Community members mourn the loss of three boys killed by father
By Morgan Parrish
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) -A neighbor is coping after witnessing the aftermath of the shooting of three young brothers in Clermont County Thursday and says it is like living in a horror movie.

“I feel like I’m going to pass out. I’m just having mental breakdown after breakdown after breakdown. It’s just, Oh My God, I’m so worn out from crying, and I didn’t want to see them babies laying on that ground. It’s a visual I’ll never forget, and it’ll be stuck in my head until the day I die,” Richard Kincannon said.

Prosecutors say the father, Chad Doerman, shot and killed all three of the boys, ages 3,4, and 7, execution-style.

Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his children outside their Monroe Township home on Laurel Lindale Road.

The boys’ mother, 34, also was shot in her hand.

Kincannon says the father was an angry person.

“They (medics) tried to revive them when they got here, but I mean a bullet to the head, there’s not much you can do about it,” Kincannon said.

Kincannon says he is the father of a 3-year-old son, and he was willing to risk his life for the three brothers.

“Before I could even get over there, I was going to see if he could shoot me like I’m ready. I have lived my life and cops just, it was just a swarm, and I couldn’t do anything, I was just helpless,” Kincannon said.

Kincannon says he is trying to cope with the trauma.

“I want to get out of here, and I’ll never come back to this spot, never. I’ll take my candle and put them boys’ name on it and put it in my house and build me a little collage because I’ve seen them out there playing every day just happy, happy kids,” Kincannon said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the financial burden.

Community members have also come to show their support by attending prayer services and candlelight vigils that have occurred since the horrific incident Thursday.

