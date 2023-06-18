Local family provides stuffed animals with Build-a-Bear-like business at Ronald McDonald House

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A local family, along with a mobile Build-a-Bear-like business, helped create 100 stuffed animals Saturday at the Ronald McDonald House to bring a little joy to critically ill children receiving life-saving care.

The Dooley Family, along with Luvable & Stuffable LLC, and Gia and the Blooms, helped create the bears and provide an interactive experience to the children and their families.

Crystal Dooley says her son Bennett was in the hospital for 143 days and understands how difficult it can be for the children and their families.

She adds that someone at his school made “Blessings for Bennett” shirts, and the family wanted to pay it forward.

“We thought what better way to give back than to make it Blessings from Bennett to kind of show we’ve been there. We know what you’re going through,” Dooley said.

Chief Marketing Officer of Cincinnati’s Ronald McDonald House Kristen Klien says she believes the stuffed animals will be “sort of a security blanket to help keep them safe.”

The Ronald McDonald House has 177 bedrooms, and those rooms are full almost every night, Klien said.

Klien says that they are always looking for ways to put a smile on the children’s faces.

“We have art therapy, we just have dance parties, so things like that. Lots of ways to get energy out, get giggles out, and just create some special memories,” Klien said.

Creating stuffed animals is first at the Ronald McDonald House, and Klien says that she hopes events like this will become a new trend for the children.

“Especially a moment like this where they can create something that they can carry with them and always remember what they did today,” Klien said.

