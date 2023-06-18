Contests
Parma Heights ambulance crushes woman to death
By Alec Sapolin and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights ambulance on Saturday crushed a woman to death as it was pulling away from a scene.

Police Det. Adam Sloan said the incident happened at 9 p.m. at Ridgewood Apartments in the 10000 block of West Ridgewood Drive after paramedics received a call from a concerned neighbor that the 68-year-old may have fallen.

Sloan said police had to force themselves into the home and found the woman conscious and breathing.

The woman refused treatment from the Parma Heights Fire Department and refused to be transported to a local hospital for evaluation, police say.

Police said while first responders began to leave the scene, the woman went outside the apartment, walked up to the passenger side of the ambulance, and fell.

Sloan said the paramedics, who were unaware the woman was trying to make contact with them, pulled away and crushed the woman.

Officials confirmed the woman died from her injuries at the scene.

Sloan said there is no indication of recklessness or negligence from Parma Heights Fire Department employees.

Police say the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Parma Heights Police Department Detective Bureau, and the Southwest Accident Group are leading the investigation into the incident.

The Parma Fire Department shared the following statement to the woman’s family from the incident that happened in their neighboring city:

“We at Parma Fire are not aware of all the details regarding the fatality that occurred on June 18 but would like to respectfully offer our prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

