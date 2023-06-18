Pedestrian hit, killed in Clermont County, troopers say

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) -A pedestrian is dead after a crash occurred in Clermont County Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 1:20 p.m. Scott Miller, 46, was walking eastbound on Old State Route 32 just off of the pavement edge of the eastbound lane when he stepped onto the road and was hit by a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 21-year-old Matthew Waller traveling in the same direction.

OSP says Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. Waller had no injuries, and the juvenile in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The juvenile was treated at the scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.