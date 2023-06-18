Showers and storms return Juneteenth Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mid-to-high level clouds increase Sunday evening with more cloud cover moving in overnight. This is ahead of moisture that is moving in ahead of a low pressure system. This will bring isolated to widely scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder late Sunday night with lows falling in the mid 60s.

Juneteenth Monday will be mostly cloudy for much of the day with showers and thunderstorms. You may want to plan for alternate indoor plans for activities and events as rain on Monday morning and early afternoon could be moderate to heavy at times. High temperatures will only go into the mid 70s.

Total rainfall amounts on Monday will be between 0.10″ to more than 0.50″ of rainfall - the lowest totals will be in northern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area while the highest rainfall totals will be along and south of the Ohio River.

Tuesday will see more widely scattered showers along with a few thunderstorms. Morning lows will be in the 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll also be breezy with east winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

With these opportunities for showers and thunderstorms, humidity will also increase in the tri-state as summertime sticky air begins to work its way into the tri-state. Tuesday is also the final day of spring!

Wednesday is the official start to summer with the summer solstice occurring at 10:57 a.m. This is the longest day of the year with daylight totaling 14 hours, 55 minutes, and 19 seconds.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows will be in the 60s with afternoon highs in the low 80s. You’ll notice the humidity too with dewpoints expected to be in the 60s - which isn’t sweltering, but certainly more noticeable than the last several weeks.

Unsettled weather returns to the end of the week into next weekend with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

The two-week outlook features above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation for the remainder of the month of June. Summertime weather with heat, humidity and widely scattered chances for rain and thunder appear to continue, but not too disruptive in the region.

