West Price Hill fire displaces 1 person, fire chief says

One person was displaced after a fire in West Price Hill Sunday, the fire chief said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A structure fire in West Price Hill displaced one person Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Tuxworth Avenue, according to District Three Fire Chief Joseph Stallo.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found fire coming out of the back windows and side windows on the second floor of a two-story single-family home, CFD said.

CFD was able to extinguish the fire quickly but remained at the scene to check for fire extension in the walls and attic, according to Fire Chief Stallo.

Firefighters searched the home and found that the residents evacuated prior to the fire department arriving at the scene, CFD confirmed.

There were no injuries, but a dog was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

According to the fire chief, there was an estimated $80,000 in damages to the home as a result of the fire.

There were working smoke detectors in the home, the fire chief said.

CFD said that the fire investigation unit was called to the scene and has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation.

