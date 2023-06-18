Youth racing program promotes friendly competition, offers bonding

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State youth racers built cars and coasted them in College Hill Sunday for the 52nd Annual Cincinnati Soap Box Derby.

Over 20 competitors in two divisions competed in double-eliminations events for the chance to represent Cincinnati in the World Championship Race in Akron, Ohio next month.

David Myers, co-owner of Office Key, the race’s official sponsor, says he used to race cars back in the 1960s.

“Today it’s a little bit more fitness of the driver, back then it was a little bit more construction materials and things like that,” Myers explains.

Racers must be between seven to 18 years old and have at least two people to act as members of their pit crew. Myers says over the years his family started to get involved.

Myers also says throughout the process he got to learn about what motivates his grandchildren, and adds that it’s a great bonding experience.

“I was able to really supervise some of my grandkids and they learned about twerk and about friction and about tension and I got to learn about them,” said Myers.

“This is just a great time, a great bonding for families, and just great for the community.”

