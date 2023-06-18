Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Youth racing program promotes friendly competition, offers bonding

Youth racing competitors proudly display their trophies at the Cincinnati Soap Box Derby Sunday.
Youth racing competitors proudly display their trophies at the Cincinnati Soap Box Derby Sunday.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State youth racers built cars and coasted them in College Hill Sunday for the 52nd Annual Cincinnati Soap Box Derby.

Over 20 competitors in two divisions competed in double-eliminations events for the chance to represent Cincinnati in the World Championship Race in Akron, Ohio next month.

David Myers, co-owner of Office Key, the race’s official sponsor, says he used to race cars back in the 1960s.

“Today it’s a little bit more fitness of the driver, back then it was a little bit more construction materials and things like that,” Myers explains.

Racers must be between seven to 18 years old and have at least two people to act as members of their pit crew. Myers says over the years his family started to get involved.

Myers also says throughout the process he got to learn about what motivates his grandchildren, and adds that it’s a great bonding experience.

“I was able to really supervise some of my grandkids and they learned about twerk and about friction and about tension and I got to learn about them,” said Myers.

“This is just a great time, a great bonding for families, and just great for the community.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his 'warden burger'
Butler County sheriff defends serving the ‘warden burger’ to inmates
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
Over $100K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder
3 children shot in Clermont County, no active threat
3 young boys dead in Clermont County; father charged with murder

Latest News

One person was displaced after a fire in West Price Hill Sunday, the fire chief said.
West Price Hill fire displaces 1 person, fire chief says
The Dooley Family, Luvable & Stuffable, LLC, and Gia and the Blooms provided an interactive...
Local family provides stuffed animals with Build-a-Bear-like business at Ronald McDonald House
Franklin police say they arrested Elijah M. Thomas, 26, in connection with the shooting that...
Suspect arrested, victim identified in connection with fatal Franklin shooting
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest