19 For a Cure: Staying safe in, around water

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With summer here, it’s a good time to refresh your water safety knowledge as families head to the pool or lake to cool down and have fun.

Tri-Health doctors and health experts talked with FOX19 NOW’s Dan Wells about the important steps parents can take to keep their kids safe.

With summer here, it’s a good time to refresh your water safety knowledge as families head to the pool or lake to cool down and have fun.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.