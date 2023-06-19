19 For a Cure: Water safety advice for parents
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Water safety is a key part of having summer fun, but Tri-Health experts warn the only way to be sure your family is safe is to use close and sometimes hands-on supervision around any body of water.
Tri-Health Fitness & Health Pavilion Aquatics Supervisor Sheri Reid explains what parents can do to keep their kids safe around water.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.