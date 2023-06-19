Contests
19 For a Cure: Water safety advice for parents

Tri-Health experts warn the only way to be sure your family is safe is to use close and...
Tri-Health experts warn the only way to be sure your family is safe is to use close and sometimes hands-on supervision around any body of water.(BuzzFarmers / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Dan Wells
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Water safety is a key part of having summer fun, but Tri-Health experts warn the only way to be sure your family is safe is to use close and sometimes hands-on supervision around any body of water.

Tri-Health Fitness & Health Pavilion Aquatics Supervisor Sheri Reid explains what parents can do to keep their kids safe around water.

Tri-Health Fitness & Health Pavilion Aquatics Supervisor Sheri Reid explains what parents can do to keep their kids safe around water.

