33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.(Veselina Dzhingarova / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Officials said a man is dead after he fell over the edge at Skywalk into the Grand Canyon.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team responded to the Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a 33-year-old man who reportedly fell over the edge around 9 a.m. on June 5.

Two rope specialists responded with a Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter where they located the man’s body and determined he was dead.

His body was extracted and taken to the Hualapai Nation.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

It is unclear why the man fell.

Anyone in need of mental health support is asked to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

