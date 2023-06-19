Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Arrest in fatal shooting of homeless man in Norwood

A suspect is under arrest in the May 29 homicide of a homeless man last month on Hunter Avenue...
A suspect is under arrest in the May 29 homicide of a homeless man last month on Hunter Avenue in Norwood, according to Hamilton County court records.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is under arrest in the homicide of a homeless man last month in Norwood, according to Hamilton County court records.

Brandon Dodson, 23,  is held on a murder charge at the county jail. His bond was set at $500,000 during a brief hearing Monday morning.

Norwood police arrested Dodson on Saturday in Butler County, in the 1800 block of Old Oxford Road in Hanover Township.

Dodson purposely caused the death of Douglas Lee Palmer Jr. by shooting him inside a home in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue on May  29, Norwood police wrote in court records.

Palmer, 26, was shot in the chest around 1 a.m., according to an incident report.

He was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
Over $100K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Old State Route 32 Saturday afternoon, troopers say.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Clermont County, troopers say
Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in Highland County Saturday.
Troopers identify motorcyclist killed Highland County crash

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the...
8 straight! Cincinnati Reds sweep defending champs, head home on a roll
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
A driver is dead after his SUV crashed into a ditch and tree in Highland County, according to...
Driver killed in Highland County crash
On Saturday, the fourth annual ‘Canoes and Conversations,’ took place to allow not only city,...
Fourth annual Canoes and Conversations highlights Mill Creek’s restoration progress, future plans