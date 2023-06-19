Arrest in fatal shooting of homeless man in Norwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is under arrest in the homicide of a homeless man last month in Norwood, according to Hamilton County court records.

Brandon Dodson, 23, is held on a murder charge at the county jail. His bond was set at $500,000 during a brief hearing Monday morning.

Norwood police arrested Dodson on Saturday in Butler County, in the 1800 block of Old Oxford Road in Hanover Township.

Dodson purposely caused the death of Douglas Lee Palmer Jr. by shooting him inside a home in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue on May 29, Norwood police wrote in court records.

Palmer, 26, was shot in the chest around 1 a.m., according to an incident report.

He was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

