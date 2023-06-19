Brothers killed in Clermont County remembered as loving, funny boys by coaches

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Loving, funny, and full of life is how a pair of youth baseball coaches will forever remember two of the three brothers killed on June 15.

Twenty-four hours before Clermont County Assistant Prosecutor David Gast says the brothers, ages 3, 4, and 7 were killed by their dad, Chad Doerman, the boys were at the New Richmond Youth Sports Association baseball field enjoying what would be their final game.

All three boys were lined up and killed execution-style last week outside their Laurel Lindale Road home, according to prosecutors.

The boys’ coaches, along with the rest of the community, are now remembering them fondly.

“He was good, he was a trickster,” Coach Tony Brock said when describing the four-year-old. “He would come up and try to bat right, and we knew he wasn’t right-handed, but he would still bat right and laugh at us and bat left-handed.”

Dwayne Kuhn, who use to coach the seven-year-old, says he was an exceptional left-handed talent who always smiled while showing his “feisty energy.”

“As a person, he was just an amazing seven-year-old child,” Kuhn described. “A lot of, so intense on the baseball field, but at the same time, just a super sweet kid.”

Both coaches say the boys brought joy and energy to the diamond every time they stepped onto the field.

While the three-year-old was too young to play, Brock and Kuhn say they know he would have followed in his brothers’ footsteps.

To honor and remember the three brothers, the New Richmond Sports Association is hosting a vigil at 6 p.m. on June 25.

Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.

He “confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of Victims involved for several months,” a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint.

The judge set a $20 million bond for the 32-year-old Doerman.

