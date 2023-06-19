Contests
Cincinnati hosts second Juneteenth Parade

The holiday honors the day former President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed millions of slaves, after the Civil War.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Juneteenth became a federal holiday two years ago.

The holiday honors the day former President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed millions of slaves, after the Civil War.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows what it was like Monday during Cincinnati’s Juneteenth parade.

