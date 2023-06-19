Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati photog offering free professional photoshoots for fans at Taylor Swift concert

Swifties will want to remember this moment forever. Katie Blake, a superfan herself, is happy to help them.
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her Sunday night concert at Gillette Stadium.(Kacie Hutchinson)
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Greater Cincinnati photographer is offering to help document Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour for free.

Swift will perform at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on consecutive nights June 30-July 1.

Katie Blake is a self-proclaimed Swifty as well as a professional photographer. She owns Katie May Photography in Indianapolis.

“I expect to go in and be overwhelmed, because this is gonna be huge!” Blake said Monday.

Blake has tickets for the Swift show on July 1. She’ll not only attend the concert but also plans to get there early and snap candids for other fans.

“This is everything, me personally, that I hoped for,” she said. “I mean, Taylor has helped me in my personal life with her music, and I just wanted to give back to the people who love her like I love her.”

Blake says she initially posted about her free pre-concert photoshoot on Facebook, and the response has been overwhelming.

“I definitely feel very tight-knit with them,” Blake said. “I don’t know these people but I feel so close to them. And we have these groups not only on Facebook, but these little group chats that Facebook has connected us with. I feel very tight-knit with these people.”

Blake has a list of dozens signed up already.

Many of them, like fans have done across the country, will be decked out in costumes from different time periods of Swift’s career. For them, it’s more than going to see a concert; it’s an experience that begins before they’ll even get inside the stadium.

“They cant take three poses with their group, and then individual shots if they want, a picture with each person in their group,” Blake said. “So they’ll have a ton of pictures.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
Nearly $183K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Old State Route 32 Saturday afternoon, troopers say.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Clermont County, troopers say
Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in Highland County Saturday.
Troopers identify motorcyclist killed Highland County crash

Latest News

Lebanon police officers shot a man who then shot himself outside a home Saturday night.
Officers shoot armed man in Lebanon, police say
Cincinnati hosts second Juneteenth Parade
Cincinnati hosts second Juneteenth Parade
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) plays during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs...
Joey Votto returns to Reds’ starting lineup
Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Portland neighborhood