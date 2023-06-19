Cincinnati photog offering free professional photoshoots for fans at Taylor Swift concert

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Greater Cincinnati photographer is offering to help document Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour for free.

Swift will perform at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on consecutive nights June 30-July 1.

Katie Blake is a self-proclaimed Swifty as well as a professional photographer. She owns Katie May Photography in Indianapolis.

“I expect to go in and be overwhelmed, because this is gonna be huge!” Blake said Monday.

Blake has tickets for the Swift show on July 1. She’ll not only attend the concert but also plans to get there early and snap candids for other fans.

“This is everything, me personally, that I hoped for,” she said. “I mean, Taylor has helped me in my personal life with her music, and I just wanted to give back to the people who love her like I love her.”

Blake says she initially posted about her free pre-concert photoshoot on Facebook, and the response has been overwhelming.

“I definitely feel very tight-knit with them,” Blake said. “I don’t know these people but I feel so close to them. And we have these groups not only on Facebook, but these little group chats that Facebook has connected us with. I feel very tight-knit with these people.”

Blake has a list of dozens signed up already.

Many of them, like fans have done across the country, will be decked out in costumes from different time periods of Swift’s career. For them, it’s more than going to see a concert; it’s an experience that begins before they’ll even get inside the stadium.

“They cant take three poses with their group, and then individual shots if they want, a picture with each person in their group,” Blake said. “So they’ll have a ton of pictures.”

