Driver killed in Highland County crash

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is dead after his SUV crashed into a ditch and tree in Highland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened about 5 p.m. Sunday on southbound Ohio 138 in Paint Township.

A 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch and a tree, OSP says a preliminary investigation determined,

The driver, identified as 64-year-old Cossie R. Ferguson of Leesburg, died at the scene, troopers say. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

