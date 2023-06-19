FBI agent fostering sick pup found at Tri-State crime scene

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog named Furby is being fostered by an FBI Cincinnati agent after the pup was found in Ripley.

The Brown County Humane Society got a call from the FBI agent, whom the animal shelter has not named, early in the morning on June 8.

The FBI was conducting an active investigation in Ripley when agents found Furby, who couldn’t get up and seemed to be in a lot of pain, the shelter says.

BCHS agent Kiarah Swartz rushed to the scene, and FBI agents took her to Furby. Swartz found Furby with large open wounds at the base of his ears and toenails “so curled and overgrown they were literally growing through the pads of the dog’s paws.”

Swartz reported Furby was struggling to walk, very weak and “obviously in great pain.” She questioned the owner, who allegedly told her the dog had been in the same condition for eight years.

She immediately transported Furby to Rolling HIlls Veterinary Service, where the vet determined euthanasia “would not be unkind or out of the question” due to his condition, age, weak heart and years spent with an invasive infection.

“So we took a minute and a deep breath and said, ‘Run a blood test. If Furby’s numbers come back good, we’re going to move forward with treatment,’” a shelter spokesperson said. “Our vet was relieved and agreed.”

Furby’s levels came back “great” for a dog in his condition. He underwent multiple procedures and came out “feeling and looking so much better,” the spokesperson said. “Several hours later he surprised everyone by taking a stroll around the vet’s office!”

Swartz received an email from one of the FBI agents on-scene. It reads:

“Humane Agent Swartz, you have the gift because that dog didn’t move the entire time we were there. Not seemingly out of fear, his lack of movement seemed to be hopeless and too ill to react. When he saw you he stood up like he somehow knew you were there to take him away for true help and healing. Thank GOD you guys ensured his medical care . I visited Furby at the vet’s office after his procedures were done. The staff told me your organization handled all the costs. Wow, what a gift and a miracle for that dog to be given care and comfort for possibly the first time.

“All of us on scene were so grateful. It’s so rare in our work seeing someone just show up and help. Especially to do that immediately. You handled the ‘mom/caretaker’ well & stood your ground. She let her dog suffer for years. Again, so blown away with the immediate response of your organization. It truly has inspired me and makes me want to fight harder to save these kids.”

Animal cruelty charges are pending against the owner.

Furby the dog is recovering from years of neglect thanks to agents from FBI Cincinnati and the Brown County Humane Society. (Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter)

