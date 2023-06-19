Fourth annual Canoes and Conversations highlights Mill Creek’s restoration progress, future plans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mill Creek, a 28-mile-long body of water that once had a rough reputation in the tri-state has had a major makeover thanks to the collaborations of several entities in Butler and Hamilton counties.

On Saturday, the fourth annual ‘Canoes and Conversations,’ took place to allow not only city, county and other legislative leaders to further discuss the progress and the future of Mill Creek, but also invited members of the community to be involved in the conversations.

This year’s event was different, because in year’s past, Canoes and Conversations was held outside of city limits. For the fourth year, it was held in Lower Price Hill by the Mill Creek Barrier Dam. This move was made because organizers wanted to highlight how the county, city and local community leaders are collaborating to improve the Mill Creek in the urban core.

As the name of the event implies, it wasn’t just conversations that were had, but also experiencing the Mill Creek through canoe riding in and biking and hiking along the creek itself - emphasizing the center of the conversation.

Mark Jeffreys, Cincinnati City Council Member said that the progress of Mill Creek, “is just a story of resilience. Its a story of restoration. This was one of the worst contaminated bodies of water in the country [at one point,] and now it’s been restored. [Now] you’ll see blue herons, even bald eagles on [Mill Creek].”

Officials and community members together were able to witness it first hand while canoeing, biking or hiking for the beginning of the event.

“We’re really excited about bringing all these folks together; hearing their ideas about how the creek and the area along the creek can be a benefit to their communities and neighborhoods. I’m super excited for the creek itself because now that the water quality is improved it is just roaring back to life,” said Dave Schmitt, Executive Director of the Mill Creek Yacht Club.

Schmitt continued, saying that, “we need the city [of Cincinnati] and Hamilton County and Butler County and all of our watershed communities to work together on a regional basis and plan things on a watershed scale. and all of that working together really can bring economic redevelopment to some of our underserved communities.”

Following the experience of canoeing Mill Creek and hiking or biking along it, a presentation was set up where sponsors were thanked as well as Schmitt discussing his personal involvement in the progression of the creek’s quality over the years.

Then there was a panel, moderated by Meteorologist Ethan Emery, where Tim Heyl, Division Manager of Community Recreation for the Cincinnati Recreation Commission, Todd Palmeter, CEO of Great Parks of Hamilton County, and Jason Barron, Director of Cincinnati Parks were all asked questions about the progress and what the future holds for Mill Creek.

Palmeter said of what this event is all about is, “helping the public recognize how all of these public officials, public entities, private entities like Mill Creek [Alliance] have all come together; we all want the same thing which is to make a better community and some people might think possibly government might get in the way of progress and we’re here to show that no actually we’re driving the progress.”

One example of what these entities are planning for the future of Mill Creek is Great Parks’ involvement of extending the Mill Creek Greenway Trail from the Ohio River to Sharon Woods along the Mill Creek in addition to connecting this to the CROWN network.

A few elected officials were also at the presentation and included Ohio State Rep. Sedrick Denson, Mayor of Lincoln Heights Ruby Kinsey-Mumphrey and Evendale Mayor Richard Finan.

Once everyone came back from adventuring on or along the Mill Creek, lunch was provided and informative stations set up in tents were around the area.

The information stations had a lot to offer to whoever visited. There was the Mill Creek Alliance tent that showed water quality levels and the methods they used to test the water quality from more than fifty stations along the creek. There was also the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati, who had a fun game set up to explain what should be flushed and what shouldn’t. For bike riders, there was the Tri-State Trails tent that had information about the CROWN project and information. The Urban Appalachian Community Coalition was there too to promote their cause. Roads, Rivers and Trails was also there promoting their business.

Event organizers include, but don’t limit the Mill Creek Alliance, Great Parks of Hamilton County, Cincinnati Recreation Commission, Cincinnati Parks, Tri-State Trails, Connecting Active Communities Coalition, Hamilton County Planning and Development, The Mill Creek Yacht Club, Stormwater Management Utility, Duke Energy and the Metropolitan Sewer District.

