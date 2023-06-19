Joey Votto makes triumphant return to Cincinnati, Reds winning streak at 9

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds are now first place in the NL Central thanks to a nine-game winning streak that’s just three games shy of the club record going back more than 140 years.

And Joey Votto is back.

The Reds first baseman, whose presence some feared would sink Cincinnati’s youth movement, scalded a line drive out to center his first time up against the Colorado Rockies Monday night.

His second at-bat, Votto struck a solo home run, silencing the critics and stirring the crowd into a frenzy.

Hard to script it any better than this.

“There’s something special going on here in Cincinnati,” commentator Barry Larkin said on the broadcast.

In the sixth inning, Votto singled with bases loaded to drive home two runs and give the Reds the lead.

JOEY JOEY JOEY JOEY JOEY JOEY pic.twitter.com/FZ8WgnDvmw — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 20, 2023

“This is a different energy than I’ve experienced in years... maybe in my entire career. How the guys think of themselves, how they play, I want to be part of this. We are all part of this. It’s exactly what we deserve in Cincinnati,” Votto told Jim Day postgame.

The Reds took the game 5-4. With the Brewers’ loss to the Diamondbacks, the Reds move into first place in the division.

Votto, who is 39-year-old, announced earlier Monday he would make his season debut when the surging Reds host the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park.

Votto batted sixth for Cincinnati Monday night.

“Health has been an issue, and now I’m back to full health,” he said to the media.

Votto had been working his way back from rotator cuff and bicep surgery that cut his 2022 season short.

Reds’ fans have had plenty to cheer for recently and the return of one of the franchise’s greatest adds to the excitement.

It’s a new generation. A new era of Reds baseball. I love that I’m joining a team that is doing so well that I have to be a value add. I have to be an add. I (don’t have a choice) but to play well.

