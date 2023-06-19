Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Joey Votto makes triumphant return to Cincinnati, Reds winning streak at 9

‘We are all part of this. It’s exactly what we deserve in Cincinnati.’
Joey Votto had been working his way back from rotator cuff and bicep surgery that cut his 2022 season short.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds are now first place in the NL Central thanks to a nine-game winning streak that’s just three games shy of the club record going back more than 140 years.

And Joey Votto is back.

The Reds first baseman, whose presence some feared would sink Cincinnati’s youth movement, scalded a line drive out to center his first time up against the Colorado Rockies Monday night.

His second at-bat, Votto struck a solo home run, silencing the critics and stirring the crowd into a frenzy.

Hard to script it any better than this.

“There’s something special going on here in Cincinnati,” commentator Barry Larkin said on the broadcast.

In the sixth inning, Votto singled with bases loaded to drive home two runs and give the Reds the lead.

“This is a different energy than I’ve experienced in years... maybe in my entire career. How the guys think of themselves, how they play, I want to be part of this. We are all part of this. It’s exactly what we deserve in Cincinnati,” Votto told Jim Day postgame.

The Reds took the game 5-4. With the Brewers’ loss to the Diamondbacks, the Reds move into first place in the division.

Votto, who is 39-year-old, announced earlier Monday he would make his season debut when the surging Reds host the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park.

Votto batted sixth for Cincinnati Monday night.

“Health has been an issue, and now I’m back to full health,” he said to the media.

Votto had been working his way back from rotator cuff and bicep surgery that cut his 2022 season short.

Reds’ fans have had plenty to cheer for recently and the return of one of the franchise’s greatest adds to the excitement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
Nearly $183K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Classmate reacts to news that Clermont County man is accused of killing young sons
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Old State Route 32 Saturday afternoon, troopers say.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Clermont County, troopers say

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the...
8 straight! Cincinnati Reds sweep defending champs, head home on a roll
Photo of Bob Huggins
Former UC basketball coach Bob Huggins to resign from WVU after DUI arrest, reports say
Joey Votto returns to Reds' starting lineup
Constructing a new path