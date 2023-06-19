Joey Votto returns to Reds’ starting lineup

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto is making his return to the Cincinnati Reds starting lineup Monday.

The 39-year-old first baseman announced he will make his season debut when the surging Reds host the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park at 7:10 p.m. Votto will bat sixth for Cincinnati.

“Health has been an issue, and now I’m back to full health,” Votto said to the media Monday.

Votto had been working his way back from rotator cuff and bicep surgery that cut his 2022 season short.

Reds’ fans have had plenty to cheer for recently and the return of one of the franchise’s greatest adds to the excitement.

It’s a new generation. A new era of Reds baseball. I love that I’m joining a team that is doing so well that I have to be a value add. I have to be an add. I (don’t have a choice) but to play well.

