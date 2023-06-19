Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Joey Votto returns to Reds’ starting lineup

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) plays during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) plays during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto is making his return to the Cincinnati Reds starting lineup Monday.

The 39-year-old first baseman announced he will make his season debut when the surging Reds host the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park at 7:10 p.m. Votto will bat sixth for Cincinnati.

“Health has been an issue, and now I’m back to full health,” Votto said to the media Monday.

Votto had been working his way back from rotator cuff and bicep surgery that cut his 2022 season short.

Reds’ fans have had plenty to cheer for recently and the return of one of the franchise’s greatest adds to the excitement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
Nearly $183K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Old State Route 32 Saturday afternoon, troopers say.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Clermont County, troopers say
Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in Highland County Saturday.
Troopers identify motorcyclist killed Highland County crash

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the...
8 straight! Cincinnati Reds sweep defending champs, head home on a roll
Photo of Bob Huggins
Former UC basketball coach Bob Huggins to resign from WVU after DUI arrest, reports say
Constructing a new path
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs during the NFL football team's...
Patrick Mahomes has two-word response for Ja’Marr Chase